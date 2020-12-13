Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.69 Million Stock Position in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,372,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Perspecta worth $26,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSP. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Perspecta by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Perspecta by 4.8% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perspecta in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perspecta in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on PRSP. BidaskClub raised Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other news, Director Michael Earl Ventling purchased 2,000 shares of Perspecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $34,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

PRSP stock opened at $23.44 on Friday. Perspecta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

