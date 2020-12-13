Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $26.91 Million Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 321,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of RLI worth $26,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in RLI by 241.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,823,000 after acquiring an additional 282,576 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of RLI by 10.2% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $234,378,000 after acquiring an additional 263,858 shares during the last quarter. Port Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RLI by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 630,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,788,000 after buying an additional 226,245 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of RLI by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,931,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,363,000 after acquiring an additional 210,934 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Road Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLI during the second quarter worth about $4,795,000. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $100.88 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $66.02 and a 1 year high of $105.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.25 and a beta of 0.37.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.52. RLI had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $233.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.28 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. This is a boost from RLI’s previous None dividend of $1.23. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $114,941.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.