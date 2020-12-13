Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $27.06 Million Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 934,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 47,400 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $27,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 390,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,294,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 188.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 463,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,417,000 after purchasing an additional 302,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 18,335 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total value of $506,046.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,757,826. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $28,916.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,397,186.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,844 shares of company stock valued at $1,061,499 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $42.40 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $13.54 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.48, a PEG ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSCC. BidaskClub raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

