Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,651,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,209 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.64% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $24,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 40,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,004,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,911,000 after purchasing an additional 275,921 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 110,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 15,196 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 770,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 116,633 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 462.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 145,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 119,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of WDR stock opened at $25.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.94. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $25.90. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.44.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Waddell & Reed Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

WDR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised Waddell & Reed Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Waddell & Reed Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

