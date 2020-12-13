Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 23,615 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,202,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,615 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in New Residential Investment were worth $25,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in New Residential Investment by 854.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 61.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

NRZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised New Residential Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.32.

NYSE:NRZ opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.99. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.