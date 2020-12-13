Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 672,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in National Vision were worth $25,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Vision by 1.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,696,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,838,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,796,000 after acquiring an additional 50,781 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in National Vision in the third quarter worth $611,000.

EYE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

National Vision stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,115.53, a P/E/G ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.45. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

