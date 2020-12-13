Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Cannae worth $26,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae by 2,999.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173,200 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in Cannae in the second quarter worth $72,639,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cannae by 13,484.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,311,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,884,000 after buying an additional 1,302,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cannae by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,808,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,939,000 after acquiring an additional 895,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae in the second quarter valued at $28,672,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CNNE opened at $42.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $44.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business had revenue of $139.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CNNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Cannae in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

