Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 12,181 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,058,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,181 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.66% of Envista worth $26,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Envista in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 3rd quarter worth about $186,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Envista during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Envista during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVST opened at $30.88 on Friday. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $33.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.40.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.20 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

NVST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Envista from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Envista presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.29.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.