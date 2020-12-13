Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,457 Shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,457 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.85% of J2 Global worth $26,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of J2 Global by 303.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J2 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J2 Global alerts:

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 1,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $155,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 294,059 shares in the company, valued at $26,465,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JCOM stock opened at $100.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 0.77. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.87% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

About J2 Global

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.