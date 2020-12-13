Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 8,966 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.72% of Exponent worth $26,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 818.2% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exponent by 126.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Exponent by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

In other Exponent news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $299,984.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,794,564.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard L. Schlenker, Jr. sold 121,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $10,177,206.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 282,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,648,534.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,746 shares of company stock worth $14,542,581 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EXPO opened at $86.34 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.03 and a twelve month high of $87.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPO. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.