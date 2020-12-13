Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 9,406 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 714,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $26,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 319,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,720 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 35,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2,137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 847,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 809,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 75,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 41,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.83.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $65.98 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.00.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($1.01). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 32.04% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 2,200 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total transaction of $142,450.00. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

