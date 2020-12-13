Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 719,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,636 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.17% of Taubman Centers worth $23,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Taubman Centers by 399.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taubman Centers during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 116.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 16.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have commented on TCO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Taubman Centers from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

TCO stock opened at $42.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of -0.07. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $130.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.88% and a net margin of 30.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S. regional mall industry.

