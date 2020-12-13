Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,714 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.70% of UniFirst worth $25,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in UniFirst by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,435 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after buying an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 11.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter valued at about $413,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total transaction of $240,687.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,483.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cynthia Croatti sold 1,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.19, for a total value of $226,312.71. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,787 shares of company stock valued at $873,892. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.67.

NYSE:UNF opened at $198.22 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $121.89 and a 12-month high of $217.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.66.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.15 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. Equities analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

