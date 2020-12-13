Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Stock Position Decreased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chase were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Chase by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 839,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chase by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chase by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,282 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Chase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Chase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000.

Get Chase alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

CCF stock opened at $112.89 on Friday. Chase Co. has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $125.54.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $63.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%.

In other news, Chairman Peter R. Chase sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total transaction of $172,005.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 74,487 shares in the company, valued at $8,541,424.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,989.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,850 shares of company stock worth $731,700 in the last 90 days.

About Chase

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; and superabsorbent polymers.

Recommended Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.