Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) Shares Gap Up to $17.62

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.62, but opened at $19.78. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 400 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Get Checkmate Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.44). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPI. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $54,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $88,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $518,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.