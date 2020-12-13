Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) Shares Gap Down to $253.50

Shares of Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) (LON:CHG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $253.50, but opened at $245.00. Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) shares last traded at $259.50, with a volume of 77,575 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.37. The company has a market cap of £727.85 million and a PE ratio of 19.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.64 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 247.25.

Get Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) alerts:

In other Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) news, insider Andrew Lewis sold 12,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 233 ($3.04), for a total transaction of £28,337.46 ($37,023.07).

Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) Company Profile (LON:CHG)

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Australia. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics. The Sensors & Information segment develops and manufactures explosive hazard detection equipment; chemical and biological threat detection equipment; and electronic countermeasures, as well as network protection technologies.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemring Group PLC (CHG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.