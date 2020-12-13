Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) (CVE:CKG) Shares Gap Up to $4.56

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) (CVE:CKG) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.56, but opened at $5.26. Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 45,740 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.81. The stock has a market cap of C$305.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -920.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 15.39 and a quick ratio of 15.30.

About Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) (CVE:CKG)

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a development stage company, focuses on the exploration and development of precious metals in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and zinc deposits. Its primary asset is the Metates project, which comprises 14 mineral concessions totaling 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CKG.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.