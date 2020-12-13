Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Up 9%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) shares shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $85.36 and last traded at $85.11. 8,770,383 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the average session volume of 3,919,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.07.

CHWY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.29 and its 200-day moving average is $57.02. The company has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of -197.93 and a beta of 0.23.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $591,376.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,852,895.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Chewy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,004,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,536,000 after purchasing an additional 204,180 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $715,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Chewy by 644.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 41,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Chewy by 249.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 93.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

