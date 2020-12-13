Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHMA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub lowered Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th.

In other news, Director David M. Stack bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chiasma by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,664,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,759,000 after purchasing an additional 663,778 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Chiasma by 2,393.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 588,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 564,524 shares in the last quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Chiasma by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. now owns 1,135,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the 3rd quarter worth $1,505,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chiasma during the 2nd quarter worth $942,000. 53.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHMA opened at $4.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.83. Chiasma has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company has a market cap of $267.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. Equities analysts expect that Chiasma will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

