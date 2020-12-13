CIBC Boosts Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$58.00

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) (TSE:DOL) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DOL. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Eight Capital reissued a buy rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$59.20.

Get Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) alerts:

Shares of DOL opened at C$53.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,861.13, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.38. Dollarama Inc. has a 52 week low of C$34.70 and a 52 week high of C$55.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.047 dividend. This is an increase from Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.67%.

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 4,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.52, for a total value of C$240,339.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,436 shares in the company, valued at C$5,122,922.83.

Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama Inc. (DOL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.