CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $12.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.47% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.58.

Shares of COMM opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CommScope has a 1-year low of $5.50 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CommScope by 803.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in CommScope in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

