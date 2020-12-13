Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CTBI. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Community Trust Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Community Trust Bancorp has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of CTBI stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a market cap of $665.74 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.83. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $52.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 25.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

In related news, Director Franky Minnifield bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.26 per share, with a total value of $28,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,466 shares in the company, valued at $239,249.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,152,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 65,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. 53.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

