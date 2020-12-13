Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (COD.L) (LON:COD) Shares Gap Down to $40.00

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (COD.L) (LON:COD)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $40.00, but opened at $38.83. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (COD.L) shares last traded at $38.77, with a volume of 35,743 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 34.60. The company has a market cap of £205.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (COD.L) (LON:COD)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

