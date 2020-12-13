Comparing Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) and Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Get Oasis Midstream Partners alerts:

Oasis Midstream Partners has a beta of 2.69, meaning that its share price is 169% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Patterson-UTI Energy has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its share price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oasis Midstream Partners $410.19 million 1.13 $122.12 million $3.41 4.01 Patterson-UTI Energy $2.47 billion 0.42 -$425.70 million ($0.99) -5.62

Oasis Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Patterson-UTI Energy. Patterson-UTI Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oasis Midstream Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Oasis Midstream Partners and Patterson-UTI Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oasis Midstream Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00 Patterson-UTI Energy 8 12 1 0 1.67

Oasis Midstream Partners currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential downside of 19.53%. Patterson-UTI Energy has a consensus target price of $4.13, suggesting a potential downside of 25.68%. Given Oasis Midstream Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oasis Midstream Partners is more favorable than Patterson-UTI Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Oasis Midstream Partners and Patterson-UTI Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oasis Midstream Partners 2.50% 16.58% 8.16% Patterson-UTI Energy -52.19% -12.67% -7.95%

Dividends

Oasis Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.8%. Patterson-UTI Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Oasis Midstream Partners pays out 63.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Patterson-UTI Energy pays out -8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Patterson-UTI Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of Oasis Midstream Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Patterson-UTI Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Oasis Midstream Partners beats Patterson-UTI Energy on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner. OMP GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Houston, Texas. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a subsidiary of OMS Holdings LLC.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada. As of December 31, 2019, this segment had a drilling fleet of 216 marketable land-based drilling rigs. The Pressure Pumping segment offers pressure pumping services that consist of well stimulation and cementing for the completion of new wells and remedial work on existing wells, as well as hydraulic fracturing, cementing, and acid pumping services in Texas, the Mid-Continent, and the Appalachian region. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides a suite of directional drilling services, including directional drilling, downhole performance motors, measurement-while-drilling, wireline steering tools, and services that enhance the accuracy of horizontal wellbore placement. It also service equipment to drilling contractors, as well as provides electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine, and mining industries in North America and other markets; and owns and invests in oil and natural gas assets as a non-operating working interest owner located principally in Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.