Comparing Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) & Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Sense Technologies (OTCMKTS:SNSGF) and Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sense Technologies and Commercial Vehicle Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group -5.85% -7.44% -1.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sense Technologies and Commercial Vehicle Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sense Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Commercial Vehicle Group $901.24 million 0.34 $15.78 million $0.51 18.47

Commercial Vehicle Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sense Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sense Technologies and Commercial Vehicle Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sense Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Commercial Vehicle Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Commercial Vehicle Group has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential downside of 25.69%. Given Commercial Vehicle Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Commercial Vehicle Group is more favorable than Sense Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.3% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Commercial Vehicle Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sense Technologies has a beta of -3.63, suggesting that its stock price is 463% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Commercial Vehicle Group has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its stock price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Commercial Vehicle Group beats Sense Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sense Technologies Company Profile

Sense Technologies, Inc. develops and markets automotive safety devices that enhance driver awareness of people or obstacles located in vehicle blind spots in the United States. It offers Guardian Alert Doppler awareness system, which warns vehicle drivers of the presence of people or obstacles in blind spots that exist behind their vehicles when backing up. The company markets its Guardian Alert product primarily to automobile and truck dealers, fleet operators, and other after-market automotive industry participants. It also offers ScopeOut, a system of specially designed mirrors that are placed at specific points on automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, or commercial vehicles to provide drivers a complete view behind the vehicle. The company markets its ScopeOut product to department stores and other retailers as an after-market automotive safety product, as well as sells online at sensetech.com. The company was formerly known as Graham Gold Mining Corporation and changed its name to Sense Technologies, Inc. in October 1997. Sense Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets. It also offers trim systems and components for the interior of cabs, including vinyl or cloth-covered appliquÃ©s, armrests, map pocket compartments, and sound-reducing insulations; instrument panels; headliners/wall panels; storage systems; floor covering systems; sleeper bunks; grab handles and armrests; privacy curtains; and plastics decorating and finishing products. In addition, this segment provides cab structures and sleeper boxes; mirrors, wipers, and controls; and electro-mechanical and cable assembly manufacturing services to customers, including box builds, complex rack and stack assemblies, and multi-cabinet control cabinets with power distribution and cabling. The Global Seating segment offers seats and seating systems, such as mechanical and air suspension, static, bus, and military seats, as well as seats for medium-and heavy-duty trucks (MD/HD trucks); office seating products; and seats, parts, and components for the aftermarket. The company supplies its products and systems for the commercial vehicle market comprising the MD/HD truck market; medium-and heavy-construction vehicle market; and military, bus, agriculture, specialty transportation, mining, industrial equipment, and off-road recreational markets. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Albany, Ohio.

