Comparing Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) and IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY)

Seychelle Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:SYEV) and IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Seychelle Environmental Technologies and IMI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seychelle Environmental Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A IMI 0 4 5 0 2.56

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Seychelle Environmental Technologies and IMI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seychelle Environmental Technologies $3.09 million 0.52 -$120,000.00 N/A N/A IMI $2.39 billion 1.63 $199.32 million $1.86 15.40

IMI has higher revenue and earnings than Seychelle Environmental Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Seychelle Environmental Technologies has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IMI has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Seychelle Environmental Technologies and IMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seychelle Environmental Technologies -6.16% -5.61% -4.49% IMI N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IMI beats Seychelle Environmental Technologies on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Seychelle Environmental Technologies Company Profile

Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. designs, assembles, and distributes absorption micron filters for portable filter devices worldwide. Its products include flip-top and pull top bottles, canteens, water pitchers, pure water pumps, stainless steel bottles, in-line filters, pure water bags, pure water pouches, and pure water straws, as well as Pump N' Pure. The company sells its products to individuals, dealers, distributors, multilevel marketing companies and missionaries, non-governmental organizations, and emergency relief organizations. It also sells its products as a private label supplier. The company was formerly known as Royal Net, Inc. and changed its name to Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. in January 1998. Seychelle Environmental Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications. This division offers valves, valve islands, proportional and pressure monitoring controls, and air preparation products, as well as pneumatic actuators; cab chassis and powertrain solutions; stainless steel valves and regulators, nuclear class valves, and emergency shutdown controls; components for the rail industry; and precision flow control solutions that are used in medical devices, diagnostic equipment, and biotech and analytical instruments. It provides its products under the IMI Norgren, IMI Buschjost, IMI FAS, IMI Herion, IMI Maxseal, and Bimba brands. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions, such as specialized valves and actuators to the fossil power, oil and gas, petrochemical, nuclear, marine, and pharmaceutical markets under the IMI Bopp & Reuther, IMI CCI, IMI Fluid Kinetics, IMI InterAtiva, IMI NH, IMI Orton, IMI PBM, IMI Remosa, IMI STI, IMI TH Jansen, IMI Truflo Marine, IMI Truflo Rona, and IMI Z&J brands. The IMI Hydronic Engineering division provides products for hydronic distribution systems, which deliver heating and cooling systems to the residential and commercial building sectors. It offers balancing and control solutions, thermostatic control and pressurization systems, dirt and air separators, and pressure step degassers under the IMI Pneumatex, IMI TA, IMI Flow Design, and IMI Heimeier brands. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom.

