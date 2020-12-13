Comparing SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) & Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF)

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) and SJM (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Capstone Mining has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SJM has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capstone Mining and SJM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capstone Mining -0.40% -1.91% -1.22% SJM N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Capstone Mining and SJM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capstone Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00 SJM 0 1 0 0 2.00

Capstone Mining currently has a consensus target price of $1.37, suggesting a potential downside of 15.64%. Given Capstone Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Capstone Mining is more favorable than SJM.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capstone Mining and SJM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capstone Mining $418.66 million 1.56 -$16.04 million N/A N/A SJM $4.32 billion 1.62 $409.25 million N/A N/A

SJM has higher revenue and earnings than Capstone Mining.

Summary

SJM beats Capstone Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico. The company also owns a 70% interest in copper-iron-gold Santo Domingo development project in Region III, Chile. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

SJM Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segments. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations, as well as operates satellite casinos. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 20 casinos comprising approximately 1,700 gaming tables and 2,400 slot machines. The Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations segment operates a hotel; and offers catering, retail, and related services. SJM Holdings Limited also provides marketing and promotion, property development, casino operations management, dredging, gaming promotion, human resources and project management, food and beverage, and hospitality services, as well as property and securities holding services. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Central, Hong Kong. SJM Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sociedade de Turismo e DiversÃµes de Macau, S.A.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.