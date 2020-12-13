ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.93 Billion

Brokerages expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post $4.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.24 billion and the lowest is $4.42 billion. ConocoPhillips posted sales of $8.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full-year sales of $18.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.63 billion to $19.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $26.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.00 billion to $29.72 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on COP shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised ConocoPhillips to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.36.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066,948 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 637.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,564 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,340 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $174,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,985 shares during the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COP opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.48 and a beta of 1.88. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

