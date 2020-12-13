Contrasting Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY)

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) and Extended Stay America (NASDAQ:STAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Century Casinos and Extended Stay America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Casinos 0 0 2 0 3.00 Extended Stay America 0 0 0 0 N/A

Century Casinos currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 62.87%. Given Century Casinos’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Century Casinos is more favorable than Extended Stay America.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Century Casinos and Extended Stay America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Casinos $218.23 million 0.83 -$19.16 million ($0.65) -9.45 Extended Stay America $1.22 billion 2.11 $69.67 million $0.95 14.80

Extended Stay America has higher revenue and earnings than Century Casinos. Century Casinos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Extended Stay America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Century Casinos has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its stock price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Extended Stay America has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.9% of Century Casinos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Century Casinos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Extended Stay America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Century Casinos and Extended Stay America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Casinos -26.11% -58.86% -10.84% Extended Stay America -1.23% 7.99% 2.20%

Summary

Extended Stay America beats Century Casinos on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc. operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It owns, operates, and manages casinos in North America, England, and Poland; a racetrack and casino in Canada; and pari-mutuel off-track betting network in southern Alberta, Canada. The company also manages cruise ship-based casinos; and provides gaming related services in Argentina. As of March 18, 2020, it operated five ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of November 20, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third party franchisees. Extended Stay America, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

