Contrasting Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) & Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance (OTCMKTS:MIUFY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Owl Rock Capital 31.82% 9.72% 6.09% Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Owl Rock Capital and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Owl Rock Capital 0 2 7 0 2.78 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance 0 1 0 0 2.00

Owl Rock Capital currently has a consensus price target of $13.42, indicating a potential upside of 4.90%. Given Owl Rock Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Owl Rock Capital is more favorable than Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of Owl Rock Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Owl Rock Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Owl Rock Capital and Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Owl Rock Capital $718.02 million 6.92 $498.91 million $1.54 8.31 Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Owl Rock Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance.

Summary

Owl Rock Capital beats Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the lease, installment sale, and various finance businesses. It operates in two segments, Customer Finance and Asset Finance. The company offers finance leases and installment sales, as well as loans to individual customers relating to credit risk management; and operating leases, investments or loans related to real estate, aircraft financing, and leasing of office buildings related to individual asset or project management. It also provides operating and auto lease; information equipment, machine tools and inspection, measuring, and analysis equipment rental; and e-leasing direct, partner, and machine tool speed leasing services, as well as real estate leases and loans, and revitalization investment services. In addition, the company offers real estate and renewable energy finance services; and sales receivable and medical fee factoring services, as well as infrastructure financing, and financing solutions for transportation assets services. Further, it provides support for entry to leasing business; and support for opening hospitals and clinics. Additionally, the company engages in the equity and mezzanine loans, and insurance; and purchasing and selling used machinery and equipment, and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It has operations in Japan, North America, Europe, the Middle and Near East, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. Mitsubishi UFJ Lease & Finance Company Limited was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.