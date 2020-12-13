Contrasting TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL)

TBG Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:TDLAF) and Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for TBG Diagnostics and Sundial Growers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TBG Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Sundial Growers 1 3 0 0 1.75

Sundial Growers has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 146.79%. Given Sundial Growers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sundial Growers is more favorable than TBG Diagnostics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Sundial Growers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TBG Diagnostics $2.33 million N/A $530,000.00 N/A N/A Sundial Growers $75.86 million 0.71 -$204.57 million N/A N/A

TBG Diagnostics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sundial Growers.

Risk and Volatility

TBG Diagnostics has a beta of -12.19, indicating that its share price is 1,319% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sundial Growers has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TBG Diagnostics and Sundial Growers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TBG Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Sundial Growers -362.49% -179.71% -79.40%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Sundial Growers shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of TBG Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TBG Diagnostics beats Sundial Growers on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TBG Diagnostics

TBG Diagnostics Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and markets molecular diagnostics kits, instruments, and services in Taiwan and China. It provides ExProbe HLA and HPA kits for human leukocyte antigen (HLA) and human platelet antigens (HPA) allele genotyping, which uses real time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) techniques with sequence specific primers and probes; Morgan SSP HLA kits for determining HLA alleles using PCR techniques with sequence specific primers; HLAssure SBT HLA Kits for transplantation donor selection; and AccuType SBT analysis software to analyze sequences from all ab1 based files. The company also offers Morgan SSPal HLA Typing Analysis Software, a gel result interpretation software; HLA typing services that offer low to high resolution using PCR fragment analysis (SSP) and DNA sequencing (SBT); QPCR Q6000, a six-channel real time PCR instrument; QzNGS NGS that provides high resolution HLA genotyping; and COVID-19 testing kits. It serves clinical labs, blood centers, and bone marrow registry labs. The company was formerly known as Progen Pharmaceuticals Limited and changed its name to TBG Diagnostics Limited in December 2015. TBG Diagnostics Limited was incorporated in 1989 is based in Greenslopes, Australia.

About Sundial Growers

Sundial Growers Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products for the adult-use market It is also involved in the production, distribution, and sale of ornamental plants and herbs in the United Kingdom. The company offers its products under the Top Leaf, Sundial Cannabis, Palmetto, and Grasslands brands. Sundial Growers Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

