Cormark Increases Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$1.00

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cormark from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO)’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CR. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.45 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.35 target price on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.63.

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35. Crew Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$0.63. The company has a market cap of C$84.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35.

In other Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,367,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,234.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,313.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

