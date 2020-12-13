Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CNR. Sidoti raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:CNR opened at $9.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.24.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 761.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 243,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 215,417 shares in the last quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.2% during the third quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 605,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

