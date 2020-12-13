Corning (NYSE:GLW) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $39.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE:GLW opened at $35.64 on Friday. Corning has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a PE ratio of 178.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Corning will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 54,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $1,783,154.99. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,580. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new position in Corning in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 132,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Corning by 7.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 60,234 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 52.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,814,000 after purchasing an additional 310,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Corning by 114.1% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,215,658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,242,000 after purchasing an additional 647,959 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

