Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Cortexyme stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. Cortexyme has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $73.84. The company has a market capitalization of $873.20 million, a P/E ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.94.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Cortexyme during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Cortexyme by 1,260.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Cortexyme by 42.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Cortexyme by 450.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

Cortexyme Company Profile

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops therapeutics based on data supporting a new theory of the cause of Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative disorders. Its product, COR388, is in clinical trial. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

