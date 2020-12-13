Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.65

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.65, with a volume of 2300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.19.

COWN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Cowen from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. BidaskClub raised Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cowen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.08. The company has a market cap of $691.62 million, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.77. Cowen had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $274.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.09 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cowen’s payout ratio is 14.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,295,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,423,000 after buying an additional 1,287,168 shares in the last quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,615,000 after buying an additional 249,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,810,000 after buying an additional 21,035 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,740,000 after buying an additional 676,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 582,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,440,000 after buying an additional 45,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN)

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

