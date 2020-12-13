Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS CRARY opened at $6.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.85. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.41. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.83.

Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.98 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 3.21%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crédit Agricole will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

