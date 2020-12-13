Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI)

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGI. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.44.

AGI stock opened at C$11.43 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of C$4.43 and a 52-week high of C$15.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.31.

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$291.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$293.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$65,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$327,920.40.

About Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO)

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

