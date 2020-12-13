Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 530,802 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.95% of Crestwood Equity Partners worth $8,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CEQP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 78.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,214,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,366,000 after purchasing an additional 975,034 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at $293,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at $1,834,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners in the second quarter valued at $373,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

CEQP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

CEQP stock opened at $20.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 3.70. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $519.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.78 million. Crestwood Equity Partners had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 1.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25,000.00%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services for natural gas.

