Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$0.60 at BMO Capital Markets

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy raised Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James set a C$0.35 price target on Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$0.63.

CR stock opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35. The firm has a market cap of C$84.98 million and a P/E ratio of -0.35. Crew Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.14 and a 12-month high of C$0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.37.

In other Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) news, Director John Albert Brussa purchased 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.36 per share, with a total value of C$30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,367,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$492,234.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,313.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

