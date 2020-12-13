Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) PT Raised to C$0.60 at National Bank Financial

Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) (TSE:CR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.50 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$0.35 price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$0.55 to C$0.65 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$0.63.

TSE CR opened at C$0.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.35, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crew Energy Inc. has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.63. The firm has a market cap of C$84.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35.

In related news, Director John Albert Brussa acquired 85,000 shares of Crew Energy Inc. (CR.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,367,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$492,234.84. Insiders have bought a total of 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $67,313 in the last 90 days.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

