CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Needham & Company LLC

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CRSP. Raymond James restated a sell rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $102.63 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Shares of CRSP opened at $148.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day moving average is $90.49. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $163.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.52 and a beta of 2.35.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.14). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. CRISPR Therapeutics’s revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 171,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.53, for a total value of $26,425,248.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,335.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $12,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 698,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,250,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 304,159 shares of company stock worth $42,912,522. 21.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 24.4% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 78.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $685,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 234.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. It develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

