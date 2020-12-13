Critical Contrast: Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) & Regis (NYSE:RGS)

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) and Regis (NYSE:RGS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regis has a beta of 2.53, indicating that its share price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spark Networks and Regis, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Regis 0 1 2 0 2.67

Regis has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 25.85%. Given Regis’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Regis is more favorable than Spark Networks.

Profitability

This table compares Spark Networks and Regis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Networks N/A N/A N/A Regis -25.66% -10.22% -1.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Spark Networks and Regis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Networks $166.96 million 0.04 -$17.00 million ($0.86) -5.45 Regis $669.73 million 0.50 -$171.36 million ($0.60) -15.73

Spark Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Regis. Regis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spark Networks, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Regis beats Spark Networks on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc. brands. Spark Networks SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Regis Company Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products. The company also offers OpenSalon Pro, a cloud-based salon management and point of commerce solution; Supercuts mobile application (app) for check-in and booking services; and Cost Cutters mobile app and website for appointment booking services. It operates its salons primarily under the SmartStyle, Supercuts, Cost Cutters, Roosters, and First Choice Haircutters names. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated 6,923 salons, such as 5,209 franchised salons, 1,632 company-owned salons, and 82 non-controlling ownership salons. It also operates accredited cosmetology schools. Regis Corporation was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.