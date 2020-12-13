CSFB Raises AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$24.00

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) had its price objective increased by CSFB from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALA. Cormark raised their target price on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James set a C$22.50 target price on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.38.

ALA stock opened at C$19.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.41. AltaGas Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$8.71 and a 1-year high of C$22.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.99 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.85.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$969.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$738.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.4715764 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.67%.

About AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

