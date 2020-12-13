DA Davidson Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $275.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MongoDB’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.58) EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MDB. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $310.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $286.67.

MDB stock opened at $340.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.06 and its 200-day moving average is $229.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.37. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $341.45.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 156.29%. The business had revenue of $150.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $3,265,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,516,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,653,182.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 378,335 shares of company stock valued at $93,480,055 over the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MongoDB by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 264.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

