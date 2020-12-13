Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) to Hold

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the airline’s stock, up from their prior target price of $18.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.30% from the stock’s previous close.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. 140166 lowered American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.78. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 25.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Airlines Group will post -19.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,451,724 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after acquiring an additional 49,612 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,377 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 29,664 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 87,569 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,730 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 32,758 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,474 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.27% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

