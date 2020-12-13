Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Downgrades Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) to Hold

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $30.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $24.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

SAVE opened at $26.23 on Friday. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $7.01 and a 12-month high of $47.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.64) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $401.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.69 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 63.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 120.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 2.1% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 22.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 12.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

