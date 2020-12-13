Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €17.20 by Jefferies Financial Group

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €17.20 ($20.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DTE. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €19.83 ($23.33).

Shares of DTE opened at €14.68 ($17.27) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 52-week high of €18.13 ($21.33). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €14.69.

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.F) Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

