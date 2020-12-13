Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) Given a €38.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) (FRA:DWNI) received a €38.50 ($45.29) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.86% from the stock’s current price.

DWNI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Warburg Research set a €51.10 ($60.12) target price on Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (DWNI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €44.10 ($51.88).

Shares of DWNI opened at €42.71 ($50.25) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €42.77 and a 200 day moving average price of €42.44. Deutsche Wohnen SE has a 52-week low of €30.48 ($35.86) and a 52-week high of €38.09 ($44.81).

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 164,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,200 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

