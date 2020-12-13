DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) PT Set at €15.50 by Berenberg Bank

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) (ETR:DIC) has been assigned a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Baader Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €15.80 ($18.59).

DIC Asset AG (DIC.F) stock opened at €12.32 ($14.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.55. DIC Asset AG has a 12 month low of €6.69 ($7.87) and a 12 month high of €17.40 ($20.47). The firm has a market cap of $992.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.36.

About DIC Asset AG (DIC.F)

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

